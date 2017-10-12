2018 All-Ireland SFC final pushed back to September 12 October 2017





Next year’s All-Ireland senior football championship final has been pushed back to September 2nd.

GAA Congress voted in February to bring both the All-Ireland football and hurling deciders forward to August from next year.

However, speaking to the Irish Examiner, the GAA’s director of games administration and player welfare Feargal McGill explained that the football showpiece has been pushed back with the possibility of Pope Francis attending the World Meeting of Families mass on August 26th – the date pencilled in for the 2018 All-Ireland SFC final.

Next year’s hurling final has been set for August 19th, while the football final is likely to revert to an August date from 2019.