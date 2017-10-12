Devlin expected to stay with Red Hands 12 October 2017





Gavin Devlin is set to stay on in his role with Tyrone’s senior football management team after an apparent U-turn, according to a report in today’s Irish News.

It had been widely speculated that the Ardboe clubman was set to resign his post with the team, having acted as Mickey Harte’s assistant for the past five seasons.

However, the latest coming out of the Ulster champions’ camp is that Devlin will be around for a sixth season, representing good news for the Red Hands although there is yet to be a resolution over the future of strength and conditioning coach Peter Donnelly.