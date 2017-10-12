McCarthy and McInerney scoop monthly awards

12 October 2017

Dublin's James McCarthy, John Small and Brian Howard celebrate after their side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
&lt;p&gt;The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners for September were presented with their trophies at a ceremony at PwC&amp;rsquo;s head offices in Dublin this afternoon.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Dublin&amp;rsquo;s James McCarthy was announced as the football winner, while Galway&amp;rsquo;s Gearoid McInerney picked up the hurling award.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;James McCarthy was instrumental in Dublin&amp;rsquo;s All Ireland winning campaign and capped a wonderful year with a man of the match display in this year&amp;rsquo;s final against arch rivals Mayo. He scored two points in the second half and dominated the middle third of the pitch from start to finish.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;McCarthy&amp;rsquo;s performances this year have also seen him shortlisted for the PwC Footballer of the Year award, with the winner to be announced live at this year&amp;rsquo;s PwC All Stars event on November 3rd.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Gearoid McInerney was a key player in Galway&amp;rsquo;s recapturing of the Liam McCarthy Cup, ending a 29 year wait for the Tribesmen.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The 26-year-old from Oranmore was immense as Galway saw off the challenge of Waterford in a gripping final. McInerney was a commanding figure at centre back and was one of Galway&amp;rsquo;s top performers all year, earning him a PwC All-Star nomination for his efforts.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;McCarthy and McInerney were at PwC&amp;rsquo;s offices for today&amp;rsquo;s event where they were joined by GAA President Aog&amp;aacute;n &amp;Oacute;&amp;rsquo;Feargha&amp;iacute;l and PwC Markets and Strategy Partner David McGee.&lt;/p&gt;


