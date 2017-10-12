McCarthy and McInerney scoop monthly awards 12 October 2017





Dublin's James McCarthy, John Small and Brian Howard celebrate after their side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's James McCarthy, John Small and Brian Howard celebrate after their side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

<p>The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners for September were presented with their trophies at a ceremony at PwC’s head offices in Dublin this afternoon. </p> <p>Dublin’s James McCarthy was announced as the football winner, while Galway’s Gearoid McInerney picked up the hurling award.</p> <p>James McCarthy was instrumental in Dublin’s All Ireland winning campaign and capped a wonderful year with a man of the match display in this year’s final against arch rivals Mayo. He scored two points in the second half and dominated the middle third of the pitch from start to finish.</p> <p>McCarthy’s performances this year have also seen him shortlisted for the PwC Footballer of the Year award, with the winner to be announced live at this year’s PwC All Stars event on November 3rd.</p> <p>Gearoid McInerney was a key player in Galway’s recapturing of the Liam McCarthy Cup, ending a 29 year wait for the Tribesmen.</p> <p>The 26-year-old from Oranmore was immense as Galway saw off the challenge of Waterford in a gripping final. McInerney was a commanding figure at centre back and was one of Galway’s top performers all year, earning him a PwC All-Star nomination for his efforts.</p> <p>McCarthy and McInerney were at PwC’s offices for today’s event where they were joined by GAA President Aogán Ó’Fearghaíl and PwC Markets and Strategy Partner David McGee.</p>