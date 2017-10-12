McCarthy and McInerney scoop monthly awards
12 October 2017
Dublin's James McCarthy, John Small and Brian Howard celebrate after their side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
<p>The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners for September were presented with their trophies at a ceremony at PwC&rsquo;s head offices in Dublin this afternoon.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Dublin&rsquo;s James McCarthy was announced as the football winner, while Galway&rsquo;s Gearoid McInerney picked up the hurling award.</p>
<p>James McCarthy was instrumental in Dublin&rsquo;s All Ireland winning campaign and capped a wonderful year with a man of the match display in this year&rsquo;s final against arch rivals Mayo. He scored two points in the second half and dominated the middle third of the pitch from start to finish.</p>
<p>McCarthy&rsquo;s performances this year have also seen him shortlisted for the PwC Footballer of the Year award, with the winner to be announced live at this year&rsquo;s PwC All Stars event on November 3rd.</p>
<p>Gearoid McInerney was a key player in Galway&rsquo;s recapturing of the Liam McCarthy Cup, ending a 29 year wait for the Tribesmen.</p>
<p>The 26-year-old from Oranmore was immense as Galway saw off the challenge of Waterford in a gripping final. McInerney was a commanding figure at centre back and was one of Galway&rsquo;s top performers all year, earning him a PwC All-Star nomination for his efforts.</p>
<p>McCarthy and McInerney were at PwC&rsquo;s offices for today&rsquo;s event where they were joined by GAA President Aog&aacute;n &Oacute;&rsquo;Feargha&iacute;l and PwC Markets and Strategy Partner David McGee.</p>