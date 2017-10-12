Round-robin format for 2018 FBD League and Connacht U17FC

12 October 2017

Galway joint captains Gary O'Donnell and Adrian Varley lift the FBD League silverware.

Next year’s FBD Insurance League and Connacht U17 football championship will be played on a round-robin basis.

Connacht GAA unanimously agreed the changes last night and below are the fixtures and dates for the 2018 FBD League in its new round-robin format, as per Rial 6.21 T.O 2017, with the final to be played in February.

The first named team plays at home and the top two teams will contest the final.

 

Round

Home

Away

Date

1

Sligo

Galway

Wed 3rd Jan

1

Leitrim

Roscommon

Wed 3rd Jan

1

Mayo

Bye

  
       

2

Mayo

Galway

Sun. 7th Jan

2

Leitrim

Sligo

Sun. 7th Jan

2

Roscommon

Bye

  
       

3

Roscommon

Sligo

Wed 10th Jan

3

Mayo

Leitrim

Wed 10th Jan

3

Galway

Bye

  
       

4

Galway

Leitrim

Sun 14th Jan

4

Roscommon

Mayo

Sun 14th Jan

4

Sligo Bye

    
       

5

Galway

Roscommon

Sun 21st Jan

5

Sligo

Mayo

Sun 21st Jan

5

Leitrim

Bye

  
       

FINAL: 

TBC in FEB.


 

  



