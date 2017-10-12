Round-robin format for 2018 FBD League and Connacht U17FC 12 October 2017





Galway joint captains Gary O'Donnell and Adrian Varley lift the FBD League silverware. Galway joint captains Gary O'Donnell and Adrian Varley lift the FBD League silverware.

Next year’s FBD Insurance League and Connacht U17 football championship will be played on a round-robin basis.

Connacht GAA unanimously agreed the changes last night and below are the fixtures and dates for the 2018 FBD League in its new round-robin format, as per Rial 6.21 T.O 2017, with the final to be played in February.

The first named team plays at home and the top two teams will contest the final.