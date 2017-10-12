Adams 'excited' about new Mourne role 12 October 2017





Former Antrim boss Gearoid Adams says he’s relishing his new role with Down’s senior footballers.

Adams walked away from his Saffron post during the summer after the county board had opted for a nominations process and the news was confirmed yesterday of the St John’s clubman’s decision to link up with the Mourne County under Eamonn Burns.

“Sometimes when it’s your own club or your own county people don’t realise the amount of work that actually goes into a set-up,” Adams told The Irish News.

“We’ll see how Antrim pans out after our time there and all those young boys coming through. But in terms of Down it was nice to get the offer, obviously.

“It’s great to go down to a set-up where they have got three pitches, floodlights and a weights room beside it.

“I’m excited about it because I’m going into a good set-up with good players.”