Busy times for Slaughtneil 11 October 2017





Slaughtneil players and supporters celebrate after their side's Ulster club SFC final victory over Kilcoo at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh in 2016.

©INPHO/Presseye. Slaughtneil players and supporters celebrate after their side's Ulster club SFC final victory over Kilcoo at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh in 2016.©INPHO/Presseye.

If Slaughtneil are to continue their winning ways on both the football and hurling fronts, their dual players face a hectic schedule in the coming weeks.



Last Sunday, the Derry champions accounted for Dunloy of Antrim to advance to an Ulster Club SHC final showdown with Ballygalget (Down).



This Sunday it’s the turn of their footballers who face a tough assignment against Down standard-bearers Kilcoo in the Ulster Club SFC first round - a repeat of the 2016 provincial decider.



After last year’s double provincial success, they are showing no signs of slowing down and it would take a brave person to bet against them repeating that achievement this year.

Should the footballers overcome Kilcoo on Sunday, here is the fixtures schedule that lies ahead over the coming weekends for the Slaughtneil club…

Sunday 15 October

Ulster club SFC first round

Kilcoo (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm

Sunday 22 October

Ulster club SHC final

Ballygalget (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Sunday 29 October

Ulster club SFC quarter-final

Errigal Ciaran/Omagh (Tyrone) v Kilcoo (Down)/Slaughtneil (Derry), TBC, TBC