Flynn: the gap is closing between Dublin and the rest 11 October 2017





Kildare's Daniel Flynn attempts a shot Kildare's Daniel Flynn attempts a shot

Star forward Daniel Flynn insists that Kildare are heading in the right direction.

Reflecting on this year’s Leinster SFC final defeat to Jim Gavin’s all-conquering Dublin side, the Johnstownbridge clubman focused on the positives and outlined his belief that the Sky Blues are beatable.

“We were nine points down after 20 minutes – we were beaten by nine points,” he pointed out to The Irish Times.

“We’re getting there. We pushed them hard. If things went our way, if we didn’t let in those two goals, if I’d scored that goal, you never know. We’re trying to catch them. I don’t think there is that much in it. I think the gap is closing between the rest of the counties and Dublin.

“Watching Mayo in the final, it does give you hope. It shows that Dublin are just human, it’s just 15 versus 15, white ball, green grass, everything is the same for both teams. It’s how you perceive them, and how you go at them, that’s the obstacle.

“We had huge belief going into that game that we were going to beat Dublin. I think that’s the right way to go at them, to go and play football. Mayo had that belief, we had it. Those two games were similar.

“They obviously pushed them a lot closer than we did but the styles of the games were similar. We went out and played football, rather than trying not to lose. Some teams are nearly beaten before they go out.”