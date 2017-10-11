Keane targets January return 11 October 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Kevin Keane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo defender Kevin Keane has targeted a return to action in January.

Keane has been sidelined since last February when he ruptured his cruciate ligament in his knee during the early stages of his club Westport's All-Ireland IFC final against Meath side St Colmcille's.

This meant that Keane was forced to watch on as Mayo marched to yet another All-Ireland final where once again they were defeated by Dublin.

However, he is now well and truly on the comeback trail and is confident that he will resume playing in the New Year.

“I'm at a very good stage,” Keane told the Western People. “I'm back running the last few weeks, working hard with Martin McIntyre (Mayo team medic).

“It's long, laborious, vigorous kind of stuff, a lot of it is on your own which can be mentally challenging as well as physically. But the weeks have actually gone quick enough.

“It's eight months now since it happened. I'm aiming now for January to be back and hopefully I'll get a call back into the Mayo squad again and we'll look forward and see how I go.”