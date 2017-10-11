Dublin chairman hopes Gilroy's midas touch will rub off on hurlers 11 October 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin manager Pat Gilroy celebrates after his side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2011.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Pat Gilroy’s appointment as senior hurling manager has the potential to transform the county team’s fortunes on the inter-county scene, according to Dublin GAA chairman Sean Shanley.



“It is an exciting time, hopefully it will be successful, only in hindsight will we know whether it is the right decision or not, but we will hope for the best," Shanley remarked to GAA.ie in the wake of the 2011 All-Ireland winning football manager’s ratification as Ger Cunningham’s successor.



“Pat has the respect of everyone in Dublin. He brought the footballers to All Ireland glory, hopefully he can do the same with the hurlers.”



Gilroy’s attention to detail was a key ingredient in the 2011 Sam Maguire Cup success.



“The attitude to training was great, he is a very good man manager so hopefully that will all rub off on the hurlers.”



As regards the make-up of the St Vincent’s clubman’s backroom team, Shanley added: “Until he was officially installed he couldn't really talk to people.



“He has ideas about who he wants and from today on he can ask people he wants to come with him now that he is there. I would say he should have them all in about a week or so.”