Foley boost for Model 11 October 2017





Wexford's Padraig Foley dejected.

Wexford hurlers have received a boost ahead of the 2018 campaign as defender Padraig Foley is set to return to the squad.

Foley took a year out from the inter-county scene in 2017, but it has been reported that the Crossabeg-Ballymurn dual player will be back in the fold for the coming season.

The return of the talented Foley is a big boost to Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald who embarks on his second year with the Leinster outfit.

Meanwhile, it is not good news for Andrew Shore who has endured a torrid time with injuries. The Parnells clubman is set to have an operation on an ongoing shoulder injury that will rule him out of action for several months.

Others not being included in the squad are Andrew Kenny, Eoin Conroy, Shane O'Gorman, Nicky Kirwan, Padraig Doyle and Darragh Hughes.

There are three newcomers added to the squad, Oylegate-Glenbrien's Jamie Reck, Cloughbawn's Conal Flood and Blackwater's Darren Byrne.