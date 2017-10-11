O'Neill to join Harte's backroom team? 11 October 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Stephen O'Neill and Ciaran McGinley take to the pitch at Croke Park.

Speculation is mounting that Mickey Harte is lining up 2005 ‘Footballer of the Year’ Stephen O’Neill to join his Tyrone backroom team.

The Irish News reports that O’Neill – who won minor, U-21 and senior All-Ireland medals during his illustrious career – is being touted as a replacement for Gavin Devlin in Harte’s set-up.

A school teacher based in Killyclogher, O’Neill continues to line out for his club Clann na Gael.

His former county teammate Enda McGinley is also being linked as a replacement to Devlin who is reportedly set to leave his position as assistant manager.