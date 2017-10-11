O'Neill to join Harte's backroom team?

11 October 2017

Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Stephen O'Neill and Ciaran McGinley take to the pitch at Croke Park.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Speculation is mounting that Mickey Harte is lining up 2005 ‘Footballer of the Year’ Stephen O’Neill to join his Tyrone backroom team.

The Irish News reports that O’Neill – who won minor, U-21 and senior All-Ireland medals during his illustrious career – is being touted as a replacement for Gavin Devlin in Harte’s set-up.

A school teacher based in Killyclogher, O’Neill continues to line out for his club Clann na Gael.

His former county teammate Enda McGinley is also being linked as a replacement to Devlin who is reportedly set to leave his position as assistant manager.




