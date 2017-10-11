Flynn enjoying club scene 11 October 2017





Daryl Flynn

©INPHO Daryl Flynn©INPHO

Former Kildare footballer Daryl Flynn has enjoyed being full committed to the club scene for the first time in 12 years as he prepares to lead his club Moorefield out in Sunday's county SFC final.

Being involved in the county set up for so long meant that Flynn had to divide his time between inter-county commitments and the club scene for over a decade.

However, this year Flynn was able to focus solely on the club and he admitted to the Leinster Leader that it has been a very enjoyable year so far as they prepare to meet Celbridge at the weekend.

“I'm absolutely honoured and privileged to be captain of such a magnificent club as Moorefield,” stated Flynn.

“If we are to win we will have to be playing at the very top of our game, and for the entire game; they are strong in vitals areas of the pitch; we'll go in as underdogs but we'll give it a go and hopefully come out on top.”