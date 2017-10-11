Adams switches allegiance to Down 11 October 2017





Antrim joint-manager Gearoid Adams.

Former Antrim joint-manager Gearoid Adams has thrown his lot in with the Down senior footballers for 2018.

Down GAA has revealed the news in a statement: "Down County Senior Football Team Manager Eamonn Burns is happy to announce that Gearoid Adams has agreed to join his Management Team for the 2018 Season.

"We wish Eamonn and his Management team every success in 2018 as we all look forward now to the start of a new campaign."