Club manager set for 17,000km trek to make final 11 October 2017





Blessington manager Barry O'Donovan in action for Wicklow in 2002.

Blessington manager Barry O'Donovan is making a long journey this week to ensure he oversees his club's first appearance in the Wicklow SFC final for 29 years.

O'Donovan emigrated to Australia following the county semi-final, having decided on the move as far back as last March. However, the 40-year-old who is in his second year in charge of his native club couldn't have predicted that the GAA season would run so long.

And now, he is on his way home to take charge of Blessington who face an experienced Rathnew side in Sunday's county final at Aughrim.

“The GAA football season is not the easiest to plan around. Typically, in most other years I would've still been around for the county final but that's the way it has gone this year with replays. You just got to take it as it comes,” admitted O'Donovan to the Wicklow People.

O'Donovan is set to land in Ireland on Thursday and will return to Melbourne on Monday leaving him little time to celebrate should they win on Sunday. One thing is for sure, the Blessington manager will be hoping to avoid a draw!!!