"The majority will be going to the two charities and to Kerry and Dr Crokes" 11 October 2017





Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.

Colm Cooper has pledged to donate “over 50 per cent” of the proceeds from his upcoming testimonial dinner to charity.

Opinion is very much divided within GAA circles over the Gooch’s plans to host the event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin on October 27.

He addressed the subject when appearing as a guest on Newstalk's 'Off The Ball' last night: “I think this blew up because people were talking about, ‘Jeez, he’s going to make €200,000 and all this’.

“I know the majority will be going to the two charities and to Kerry and Dr Crokes. It will be over 50 per cent – until the night, we don’t know what that’s going to be.

“At the moment we’re about 95 per cent full it’s looking like we will have a full house and the response in the last week, 10 days, has been really, really good.”