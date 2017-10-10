Galway SHC: Turloughmore's DRA appeal ruled out on a technicality 10 October 2017





Portumna's Joe Canning.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Portumna's Joe Canning.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Galway SHC will resume this weekend and “deeply saddened” Turloughmore will not be involved.

Following their group stage win over Portumna in June, Turloughmore topped their section to qualify for a preliminary quarter-final. However, a dispute over the eligibility of US-bound Jamie Holland saw that result overturned and four-times All-Ireland winners Portumna instated as Group Two winners.

Turloughmore took their appeal against the decision of the Connacht Hearings Committee to the DRA in Tullamore last night and a statement released to Galway Bay FM revealed that “the DRA ruled that all avenues of appeal, as stipulated in Rule, were not exhausted and this is a mandatory requirement before bringing a Request for Arbitration to the DRA. The matter is closed now and the Galway SHC Fixtures shall proceed this weekend”.

Thus, Portumna and not Turloughmore will face Castlegar in the last eight at Athenry on Saturday afternoon.

Turloughmore have issued the following statement via Facebook: “Turloughmore GAA are deeply disappointed that we did not get a chance to present our case at the DRA last night, which was ruled out on a technicality.

“We were denied the opportunity to defend our outstanding young hurler and our senior hurling team who have been caught up in this saga since last June.

“2 separate CCC’s set up in Galway, heard our evidence and ruled in our favour. Hence our disappointment in not getting the opportunity to present our case to the higher authority namely the DRA.

“We are satisfied that Turloughmore GAA acted in good faith at all times and are deeply saddened by this outcome.”