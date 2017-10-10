Devlin departing Red Hands role? 10 October 2017





Gavin Devlin could be set to leave the Tyrone senior football management team, according to reports.

The Ardboe clubman – winner of All-Irelands at minor, U21 and senior levels before retiring at the age of 26 – has been Mickey Harte’s assistant for the past five seasons.

However, The Irish News reports that there’s speculation that Devlin has opted not to remain on for 2018.

Meanwhile, there is also concern that Strength & Conditioning coach Peter Donnelly, who is out of contract since the end of last month, having joined the Red Hands think-tank three years earlier, may also exit the Tyrone camp before the start of the new season.

Long-serving manager Harte has been handed a new three-year contract that’ll see him remain at the helm until 2020 but would face a pre-season headache should he be required to replace two of his right hand men.