Monaghan GAA export Murray re-hired by Buccaneers 10 October 2017



Patrick Murray has been appointed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their kicker for the second time.

Son of former Monaghan footballer Aidan Murray and part of a proud Farney County GAA family which also includes uncles Ciaran and Brendan, Patrick was place kicker for the Buccaneers previously in 2014, when he hit 20 NFL field goals from 24, converted five of his six attempts from 50 yards or more.

He made just two appearances for Cleveland Browns last season, having spent 2015 on the injured reserved list due to a ruptured cruciate. In August, he made one appearance for New Orleans Saints before being released. However, he was re-signed by the Bucs yesterday to take over kicking duties from veteran Nick Folks, who butchered three kicks in Thursday night’s 19-14 defeat to the Patriots.

Tampa Bay brought in six free-agent kickers for workouts yesterday and plumped for the 26-year-old, who was raised in Mahwah, New Jersey.