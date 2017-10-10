Slaughtneil still have a point to prove 10 October 2017





Slaughtneil's Gerald Bradley.

©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott. Slaughtneil's Gerald Bradley.©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott.

Slaughtneil dual star Gerald Bradley says the groundbreaking Derry hurling and football champions still have a point to prove.

Having won both the Ulster Club SHC and SFC titles in 2016, the double Derry kingpins are on the march in both codes again. On Sunday, Bradley delivered a Man of the Match display as they eliminated Dunloy of Antrim from the provincial hurling race; this weekend, he hopes to feature for the footballers against Kilcoo of Down in an Ulster preliminary-round clash at Newry:

"Last year it was the first time I had got over an Antrim team," he told The Belfast Telegraph. "Basically, people might have thought it was a one-off, and that was what we were trying to go out and prove it wasn't. We were trying to prove that we can compete in Derry and in Ulster.

"And then, hopefully, if we can get by Ballygalget, it's competing on the All-Ireland stage, which we didn't do ourselves justice last year.

"At the minute we are just thinking of Ballygalget and an Ulster title would be massive for us. Back to back for a Derry club would be massive for us."