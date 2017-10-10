Gallagher: Fermanagh need to knuckle down 10 October 2017





Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager. Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager.

New Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher wants the Ernemen to prepare "better than anybody else" for the national football league.

Having succeeded Pete McGrath at the helm, Gallagher - who represented the Ernesiders as a player for seven seasons - is hopeful his new charges can hit the ground running in Division Three of the league:

"In the last seven years, Fermanagh have only won Ulster championship matches against Antrim and that's something we need to achieve - to become more competitive," he tells The Irish Independent.

"From now to the start of the national league, I want to make sure we prepare better than anybody else in the country. We as a group need to knuckle down, work very hard, train smart and arrive at the start of the league. Then we will push on to arrive at the start of the championship.

"For any player in the panel, commit to it, improve, and after that I will have a better idea of where we are at."