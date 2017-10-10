Rebel O'Connor retires 10 October 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor makes a high catch.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork's Alan O'Connor makes a high catch.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cork's All-Ireland winning midfielder Alan O'Connor has announced his intercounty retirement.



A Sam Maguire Cup winner with the Rebels in 2010, O'Connor previously quit county football at the end of 2013 only to return to the fold in 2015.

But new Cork boss Ronan McCarthy has confirmed that the St Colum's clubman "has retired from intercounty football". McCarthy went on to add that the long-serving midfielder was one of a number of 2017 panellists who will not feature for the Leesiders next season.

Originally from Lucan in West Dublin, O'Connor moved to Cork with his family when he was 13 and made his senior debut for the Rebel County in 2008, having already won two All-Ireland junior and three Munster U21 titles. He went on to amass league medals in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and Munster senior titles in 2008, 2009 and 2012 as well as the aforementioned 2010 All-Ireland SFC.