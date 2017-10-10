DJ handed Cats U21 reins 10 October 2017





Kilkenny's DJ Carey and Brian Cody celebrate in 2002.

DJ Carey has been ratified as manager of the Kilkenny U21 hurlers.

The Black & Amber legend succeeds former Cats senior team-mate Eddie Brennan, who stepped down following last month’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.

The Young Irelands Gowran clubman previously managed his home club as well as Carlow IT and has worked with Kilkenny Development Squads, managing the U14 team this year.

Carey (47) enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning ten Leinsters, nine All Stars, five All-Irelands and four national leagues.

The appointment was ratified at last night's County Board meeting, with the remainder of the backroom team to be announced at a later date.