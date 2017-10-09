And the Camogie Player of the Year nominees are... 09 October 2017





Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork) and Anne Dalton (Kilkenny). Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork) and Anne Dalton (Kilkenny).

The shortlists for the third Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance have been announced across the three award categories.

The Players’ Player of the Year Awards honour the outstanding achievement of an individual player in the Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.

This year’s nominees are:

Senior Player of the Year

Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)

Intermediate Player of the Year



Keeva McCarthy (Cork), Emer Reilly (Kildare), Claire Coffey (Meath)

Junior Player of the Year



Aoife Bugler (Dublin), Laura Doherty (Westmeath), Caoimhe McCrossan (Westmeath)



Players who are members of an intercounty panel, participating in this year’s Championship will now be invited to vote on their Player of the Year based on the final shortlists.



Players are requested to submit their vote online or by e-mail to the WGPA before Wednesday October 18th at 5pm, with the o