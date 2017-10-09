Just the 1-12 for Cora as she wins 19th county title 09 October 2017





Mayo's Cora Staunton celebrates a victory over Cork.

Cora Staunton put the disappointment of losing last month's All-Ireland ladies football final with Mayo behind her yesterday when she won a remarkable 19th county senior championship medal.

The ladies football superstar scored 1-12 (0-6 frees, 0-1 penalty) to help Carnacon to a 3-17 to 2-10 victory over Knockmore in Swinford. Cora captained the winners but for once missed out on the Player of the Match award, which was won by her team-mate Michelle McGing.