Watch: Oulart trio still giving winning interviews 22 years later 09 October 2017





In 1995, Liam Dunne interviewed future Wexford stars Keith Rossiter, Rory Jacob, Des Mythen and Stephen Doyle after they had just won the county U12 'premier' championship with Oulart The Ballagh.

Fast-forward 22 years and Rossiter, Jacob and Mythen gave another interview after helping Oulart to victory over Rapparees-Starlights in yesterday's Wexford SHC semi-final.

In between, they have been wonderful servants to their club and county, having played alongside and under the aforementioned Dunne, who has managed both Oulart and Wexford.

With another Wexford SHC final against an emerging St. Martin's team to look forward to, Model County GAA's Helen Fanning made a decent attempt at recreating the famous interview of 22 years ago with Oulart's finest.