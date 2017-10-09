Watch: Walsh's winning '45' disallowed for time wasting

09 October 2017

Kilkerrin/Clonberne's Shane Walsh was penalised for time wasting as he was about to kick the winning point from a '45' during his side's Galway IFC semi-final clash against Claregalway at Tuam Stadium.

There was a controversial end to yesterday's Galway IFC semi-final between Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway in Tuam Stadium when county star Shane Walsh was penalised for time wasting as he was about to kick the winning point from a '45'.

Much to Walsh, who scored 0-9 over the hour, and Kilkerrin/Clonberne's chagrin, the referee instead decided to throw up the ball before blowing his final whistle.

The game finished in a 0-14 to 1-11 draw with the Claregalway goal coming from a Danny Cummins penalty. Cummins was later black-carded for taking down his county colleague Walsh.

 




Most Read Stories

Watch: Walsh's winning '45' disallowed for time wasting

GAA tweets of the week

Clifford - 'Maybe he'll be in touch, maybe he won't'

Cavan Gaels bring Oliver Plunkett Cup to JJ's grave

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Fogarty to the four in Offaly SFC 'B' final


Android app on Google Play