Watch: Walsh's winning '45' disallowed for time wasting 09 October 2017





There was a controversial end to yesterday's Galway IFC semi-final between Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway in Tuam Stadium when county star Shane Walsh was penalised for time wasting as he was about to kick the winning point from a '45'.

Much to Walsh, who scored 0-9 over the hour, and Kilkerrin/Clonberne's chagrin, the referee instead decided to throw up the ball before blowing his final whistle.

The game finished in a 0-14 to 1-11 draw with the Claregalway goal coming from a Danny Cummins penalty. Cummins was later black-carded for taking down his county colleague Walsh.