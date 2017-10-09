Kevin Kelly scored 3-11 in Kilkenny IHC semi-final 09 October 2017





Kevin Kelly of Kilkenny with Dermot Mooney of Offaly

©INPHO Kevin Kelly of Kilkenny with Dermot Mooney of Offaly©INPHO

County star Kevin Kelly was the talk of Nowlan Park yesterday after he scored a whopping 3-11 for St. Patrick's, Ballyragget in their Kilkenny IHC semi-final victory over Tullaroan.

Kelly scored 2-1 from play, with his third goal coming from a penalty in the 45th minute in a 4-17 to 2-21. Shane Walsh hit 0-13 for a Tullaroan team which featured the great Tommy Walsh, and certainly didn't deserve to finish on the losing side.

St. Patrick's will face Graigue-Ballycallan, who defeated Glenmore by 2-18 to 2-12 in the other semi-final, in the decider in a fortnight's time.