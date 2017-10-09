Best is yet to come says Slaughtneil manager 09 October 2017





Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers celebrates after scoring a goal.

©INPHO/Evan Logan. Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers celebrates after scoring a goal.©INPHO/Evan Logan.

Slaughtneil hurling boss Michael McShane described his side's potential as 'scary' after they swept past Dunloy's challenge in yesterday's Ulster SHC semi-final.

The 1-18 to 2-8 victory at Owenbeg leaves the Emmet's just 60 minutes away from retaining their provincial title at the expense of Ballygalget, who comfortably accounted for Lisbellaw in the other semi-final.

"The potential here is scary," McShane enthused.

"We had an average age today that was younger than Dunloy and everybody has been talking about this young Dunloy team. These guys have a whole lot of maturing, a whole lot of growing and a whole lot of getting better to do.

"We know we came out of the Cuala game (last season's All-Ireland semi-final) against a team that had been building for five or six years to peak at that performance level to win an All-Ireland. We know we were four or five years behind them and we are working towards that while also trying to win an All-Ireland football title.

"But look, we are not going to talk about the All-Ireland. All we have won today is the right to play in an Ulster final. We have an Ulster final to win yet against Ballygalget. That will be another day and another very tough game."