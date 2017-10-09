Mayo SFC semi-final pairings confirmed

09 October 2017

A general view of MacHale Park, Castlebar.
©INPHO.

The Mayo SFC semi-final draw has pitted holders Castlebar Mitchels against Garrymore and Claremorris against either Ballintubber or Hollymount-Carramore.

In the last of the weekend's quarter-finals yesterday at the Connacht Centre of Excellence, Garrymore inflicted a surprise 4-13 to 1-11 defeat on Ballina Stephenites. The town side had raced into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead before the underdogs took control with goals from Mark Tierney (two), Cathal Slattery and Myles Fallon.

The Ballintubber v Hollymount-Carramore quarter-final replay has been fixed for Wednesday night at Elvery's MacHale Park with the semi-finals taking place at the same venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lee Keegan's Westport retained their senior status with a comfortable relegation playoff victory over Ballinrobe on Saturday.

 




