Dublin's Paddy Andrews and Dean Rock with Leinster's Gary Ringrose and Isa Nacewa. Dublin's Paddy Andrews and Dean Rock with Leinster's Gary Ringrose and Isa Nacewa.

There was no shortage of milestone achivements on the club scene over the weekend while the debate over the rights and wrongs of the Gooch's upcoming testimonial dinner rages on...

What an honour to win with your friends #seniorhurling… https://t.co/a7HkKTwpbJ — Anthony Nash (@AnthonyNash6) October 7, 2017

Chloe Cavanagh had her first club championship game . Not bad . #champs pic.twitter.com/gFVgndtFm2 — Colm Cavanagh (@collykid2) October 8, 2017

1st Club Championship since before I was born. Feels like I'm home...#UTM pic.twitter.com/ga8beYVqJE — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) October 8, 2017

I didn't apologise to Colm for anything I said. I stand by every word. I said I didn't intend him to be demonised as a result. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) October 6, 2017

This is a serious principled debate. I said face to face to Colm he was wrong in doing this. I stand by that absolutely — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) October 6, 2017

Regardless of your feelings on the #gooch testimonial, is there any1 still out there who doesn't think inter county is going pro eventually — Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) October 7, 2017

Still trying to come up a funny analogy for former players who make a living off the GAA giving out about the Colm Cooper testimonial. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) October 7, 2017

County Senior Champions for 2017!!! 4 in a row is an unbelievable achievement. Well done lads #sarsabú #thetoughest #TippSHC2017 — Thurles Sarsfields (@thurlessars) October 8, 2017

Hard luck the to lads, beaten by a better team on the day. Best of luck to @thurlessars in Munster Championship #TippSHC #BorrisAbu — Borris-Ileigh GAA (@Borris_GAA) October 8, 2017

2 nice points @larcorbett one for each of the girls...still going strong#reelinintheyears!!!!! — Liam Sheedy (@LiamLsheedy) October 8, 2017

Incase anyone is unaware @FulhamIrish are in London senior championship final #fackingboooom — gregmccartan (@maceyebrow) October 8, 2017

The big crowd in Clones for the @fermanaghladies Junior final once again shows the growth in the women's game #fermanaghabu — Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) October 8, 2017

Thanks to Paddy Andrews, @Deanrock14, and the rest of the @DubGAAOfficial lads for their support today! #COYBIB pic.twitter.com/GAkeZq4wxF — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 7, 2017

Just a quick thank you for all the well wishes all week, blown away by all the reaction.

Enjoy your weekend folks stay safe.#humbled — Paul Hearty (@paul_hearty1) October 7, 2017

After a year out n a new addition, it's time to call it a day, been an honour to wear the jersey,maybe this little man is the future#clarabu pic.twitter.com/hq5a4Y7DVw — colin ryan (@Ryan5C) October 6, 2017