O'Brien voices concern over Super 8s 09 October 2017





Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien fears the new Super 8 format in football will "leave weaker counties behind".

O'Brien, who guided the Barrowsiders to their longest championship run in 73 years this summer, told the RTÉ GAA Podcast: "We will have to wait and see how it pans out.



"I wouldn’t be super confident that it is going to do anything for the game. I think it will make the stronger teams stronger.



"I think we are thinking of the big days only in the GAA we are leaving clubs behind and weaker counties behind and ultimately I think it will damage the game."

The Eire Og clubman says Carlow's main objective for 2018 is to gain promotion from Division 4 of the Allianz League.



"A realistic goal for us is to get out of Division 4, it’s such a dogfight down there. You have Laois down there and Antrim, Wicklow, Leitrim is back there too, there are no easy games in Division 4," he added.