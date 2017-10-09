Club success forces Cavanagh to miss Rules series 09 October 2017





Ireland's Sean Cavanagh.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Ireland's Sean Cavanagh.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Sean Cavanagh won't be part of the Ireland International Rules squad due to club commitments.

Moy's 2-5 to 1-7 victory over Derrylaughan in yesterday's Tyrone IFC final means the recently-retired Tyrone legend and his younger brother Colm will be playing in the Ulster club IFC instead. The Tir na nOgs will face their Monaghan counterparts in the quarter-final on October 29 and will have high hopes of progressing further in the competition.

Cavanagh had been invited into the Ireland squad by manager Joe Kernan for the two-Test series against Australia on November 11 and 18 in Adelaide and Perth respectively, but admitted last week that "it would be tough" to juggle club, family and work commitments.

On top of his club commitments, his wife Fionnuala is expecting their third child shortly, while the 2008 International Rules winning captain has also had to relocate to a new work premises after fire damage was caused to his new accountancy practice in Moy.