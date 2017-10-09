Cavan Gaels bring Oliver Plunkett Cup to JJ's grave 09 October 2017





The Oliver Plunkett Cup at the grave of the late JJ Reilly and inset JJ Reilly. The Oliver Plunkett Cup at the grave of the late JJ Reilly and inset JJ Reilly.

Cavan Gaels paid a lovely tribute to one of their favourite sons by taking the Oliver Plunkett Cup to his grave after yesterday's county final victory over Castlerahan.

JJ Reilly died in October 2015 at the age of 67, but his legacy lives on at Terry Coyle Park where he made an outstanding contribution to underage football in particular. He also won three Cavan SFC medals during a 20-year playing career with the Gaels and wore the county jersey on a number of occasions.

No doubt, JJ would have been very proud to see his beloved club claim the Oliver Plunkett Cup for the first time since his passing.