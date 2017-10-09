Fogarty to the four in Offaly SFC 'B' final 09 October 2017





Durrow's Jack Fogarty gets away from Darren Groome of Bracknagh during their side's Offaly SFC 'B' final clash at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

One of the finest individual performances of the weekend was witnessed in yesterday's Offaly SFC 'B' final between Durrow and Bracknagh.

Jack Fogarty scored FOUR goals as Durrow defeated Bracknagh by 4-10 to 1-11 at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park. He signalled his intent by netting early on before adding three more after the break. The Bracknagh goal was scored by county star Peter Cunningham just before half-time.

Durrow are managed by Westmeath 2004 Leinster SFC winner Michael Ennis, who couldn't have hoped for a better start to his managerial career.