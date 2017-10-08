Cork SHC: Rockies bridge 14 year gap

08 October 2017

Cork's Michael O'Halloran tussles with David Prendergast of Waterford.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Blackrock have qualified for their first Cork SHC final since 2003 but they must wait to find out who their opponents will be as Sarsfields and Imokilly finished all square.

The Rockies timed their run to perfection to get the better of Na Piarsaigh by 0-21 to 2-14.

With Michael O'Halloran top scoring with 0-8 (six from frees), they outscored their opponents by six points to one in the final quarter.

Sarsfields, meanwhile, were held to a draw after Paudie O'Sullivan sent over a 64th minute equaliser for Imokilly.

The Pairc Ui Chaoimh scoreboard read Imokilly 1-24 Sarsfields 2-21 at the final whistle.

Cian Fleming registered 1-5 for the East Cork Division while Jack O'Connor and Tadhg Og Murphy’s accounted for Sarsfields' goals.




Most Read Stories

Long overdue club success for Cavanagh and Moy

Spillane sides with Brolly in Gooch testimonial debate

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

"If we win there won't be a cow milked or mass said for a couple of days"

Cavan SFC final: Johnston inspires Gaels to 14th crown

Waterford SHC: Dan turns back the clock


Android app on Google Play