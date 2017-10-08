Dublin SHC round-up: O'Callaghan versus Connolly in last four 08 October 2017





A Con O'Callaghan brace sent holders Cuala on the road to victory against St Brigid's in today's Dublin SHC quarter-final and they will now face St Vincent's at the semi-final stage.

O'Callaghan's two goals arrived in the first-half of the O'Toole Park encounter and Cuala took a 2-6 to 1-8 lead into the break.

Sean Treacy netted a third in the second-half and the All-Ireland club champions prevailed by 3-14 to 2-15.

Elsewhere, Lucan Sarsfields registered a 2-12 to 0-16 success over Ballyboden St Enda's and they will face Kilmacud Crokes – who defeated Na Fianna by 0-17 to 0-15 – at the penultimate stage.

St Vincent's booked their place in the last four courtesy of a 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Craobh Chiarain.

Diarmuid Connolly raised four white flags for the Marino outfit.