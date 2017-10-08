Dublin SHC round-up: O'Callaghan versus Connolly in last four

08 October 2017

Cuala's Con O'Callaghan

A Con O'Callaghan brace sent holders Cuala on the road to victory against St Brigid's in today's Dublin SHC quarter-final and they will now face St Vincent's at the semi-final stage.

O'Callaghan's two goals arrived in the first-half of the O'Toole Park encounter and Cuala took a 2-6 to 1-8 lead into the break.

Sean Treacy netted a third in the second-half and the All-Ireland club champions prevailed by 3-14 to 2-15.

Elsewhere, Lucan Sarsfields registered a 2-12 to 0-16 success over Ballyboden St Enda's and they will face Kilmacud Crokes – who defeated Na Fianna by 0-17 to 0-15 – at the penultimate stage.

St Vincent's booked their place in the last four courtesy of a 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Craobh Chiarain.

Diarmuid Connolly raised four white flags for the Marino outfit.




Most Read Stories

Long overdue club success for Cavanagh and Moy

Spillane sides with Brolly in Gooch testimonial debate

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

"If we win there won't be a cow milked or mass said for a couple of days"

Cavan SFC final: Johnston inspires Gaels to 14th crown

Waterford SHC: Dan turns back the clock


Android app on Google Play