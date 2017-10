Kilkenny SHC semi-final draw 08 October 2017





O'Loughlin Gaels players celebrate after winning the Kilkenny SHC title.

O'Loughlin Gaels players celebrate after winning the Kilkenny SHC title.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings in this year's Kilkenny SHC has been made.

Defending champions O'Loughlin Gaels have been handed a local derby with Dicksboro while Ballyhale Shamrocks will be up against James Stephens.