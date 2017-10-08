Tipperary SHC final: McCormack on fire as Sars make it four-in-a-row 08 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Borris-Ileigh's Conor Kenny and Padraic Maher of Thurles Sarsfields.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Thurles Sarsfields are celebrating a fourth successive Tipperary SHC victory this evening.

In front of an attendance of 8,376 at Semple Stadium, the aristocrats of the Premier County club scene were full value for their 1-24 to 0-11 victory over Borris-Ileigh.

Just four points separated the sides at the midway point (0-11 to 0-7) after Borris-Ileigh sent over three unanswered points in the run-up to the break.

But, aided by Conor Stakelum's 45th minute goal, the Padraic Maher captained side confirmed their superiority in the second-half.

Maher overcame an early knock that required medical attention to play a starring role in the winners' defence and was one of nine players that made the scoresheet.

Up front, Aidan McCormack finished with nine points to his name as they outscored their opponents by 1-13 to 0-4 after the resumption.

Thurles Sarsfields' captain Padraic Maher raises the Dan Breen Cup. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

It was all one way traffic at that stage and Borris-Ileigh's woes were compounded when Brendan Maher's late penalty attempt was saved.

With county title number 36 safely tucked away in the bag, Sars will soon turn their attention to a Munster Club SHC quarter-final date with the Waterford champions which is scheduled to be played on October 29th.

Thurles Sarsfields - P McCormack; M Cahill, R Maher (0-1), S Maher; C Moloney, P Maher (0-1), S Lillis; J Maher, S Cahill (0-1); D Maher (0-3), B McCarthy (0-3), A McCormack (0-9, 6f, 1'65); C Stakelum (1-2), P Bourke (0-2), L Corbett (0-2). Subs: M O’Brien for P Bourke, T Doyle for D Maher, R Dwan for S Maher, C Lanigan for C Stakelum, R Purcell for C Moloney.

Borris-Ileigh - J Bourke; T Fahy, C Cowan, M Stapleton; P Stapleton, B Maher (0-5f), S Burke; L Ryan (0-2), S McCormack; N Kenny, D McCormack (0-3), K Maher (0-1); J Hogan, C Kenny, J Kelly. Subs: J Harkin for M Stapleton, K Ryan for J Hogan, V Stapleton for K Maher, M Ryan for T Fahy.

Referee - F Horgan.