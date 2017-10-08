Ulster Club SHC: Slaughtneil and Ballygalget book final tickets 08 October 2017





©INPHO/Evan Logan. Slaughtneil's Saan Cassidy skips past Phelim Duffin of Dunloy.©INPHO/Evan Logan.

Holders Slaughtneil saw off the challenge of Dunloy in today's Ulster Club SHC penultimate stage encounter at Owenbeg.

The hosts finished with seven points to spare on a scoreline of 1-18 to 2-8.

Chrissy McKaigue's first-half goal boosted the Derry champions into a 1-9 to 1-5 interval lead and they outscored their opponents by 0-9 to 1-3 after the resumption.

Nigel Elliott and Paul Shiels raised green flags for the Antrim men who recently claimed their first county title in eight years at Ruairi Og Cushendall's expense.

Slaughtneil's reward is a final date with Ballygalget.

The Down standard bearers experienced little difficulty in disposing of Fermanagh's Lisbellaw by 2-26 to 0-8 at Corrigan Park.