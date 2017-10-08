A fixture list is all we're asking for, says CPA's Kavanagh 08 October 2017





Derek Kavanagh.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Derek Kavanagh.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Club Players Association fixture co-ordinator Derek Kavanagh believes the GAA suffers from “serious levels of incompetence” at County Board level.

The CPA are due to sit down with the powers-that-be in Croke Park this week to tease out a proposed fixtures revamp and the former Cork footballer hopes they will receive a better response than they did from County Board officials across the country.

“We started off with radical changes - we're all great to sit down and think about the euphoria scenario that could be the GAA with knock-out/league structures etc - giving adequate time for clubs etc,” he remarked when appearing as a guest on Off the Ball's Saturday Panel.

“We have radical changes and we have more smaller changes that can be done gradually over the next couple of years. We have lots of options - a lot better than what's there.

“We sent these plans actually to 32 counties on a registered letter and not one County Board responded. So it just goes to show that there is serious levels of incompetence across County Boards in general.

“So, in one hand, Croke Park are probably right because as they said to us in one of the meetings I attended, Paraic Duffy and Feargal McGill actually said the words 'look, County Boards are a law unto themselves' and that's the reality of it like.

“But, I mean, the leadership, who is ultimately responsible for the County Boards? How can they continually stand over this and preside over this? You know, you've got a combination of GAA, in terms of Croke Park and County Boards, and they've presided over chaotic fixtures for a full generation.

“And Paraic Duffy is coming into his 10th year of leadership of the GAA and you've club players up in arms and that's 100% almost of the adult playing population up in arms that they don't have the most basic of requirements such as a fixture list. That's all we're asking for.”