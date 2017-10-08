Spillane sides with Brolly in Gooch testimonial debate 08 October 2017





Sunday Game panellists Pat Spillane, Joe Brolly and Colm Cooper. Sunday Game panellists Pat Spillane, Joe Brolly and Colm Cooper.

They don't often agree with each other but Pat Spillane and Joe Brolly are singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to Colm Cooper's upcoming testimonial dinner.

Brolly has been vocal in his criticism of the event, describing it “as cheap and self-serving” amongst other things, and Spillane echoes those sentiments in his Sunday World column today.

“Hats off to the Gooch for coming up with this gig before anyone else,” Spillane writes.

“But here's one who doesn't think it is a good idea. It sets a dangerous precedent and at a time when clubs and county boards are struggling to raise money, from any source they can, the idea that a player should benefit like this is nuts.

“It is another step away from the roots of the GAA, and yes, this path takes us towards elitism.

“Unless all the proceeds are given to charity or GAA units, the Gooch's testimonial should be two in one: the first of them and the last of them.”