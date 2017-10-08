Live: Sunday Match Tracker 08 October 2017





Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields), Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara), Se McGuigan (Slaughtneil) and Seanie Johnston (Cavan Gaels) will all be action for their respective clubs today.

The county finals are coming thick and fast.

Not only have we seven county finals down for decision, but the Ulster club SHC semi-finals also take place this afternoon.

In football, there are county SFC finals in Carlow, Cavan, Leitrim and Longford, while in hurling, the Kerry, Roscommon and Tipperary deciders are being held.

This all makes for an interesting afternoon, and we will be there every step of the way to bring minute by minute updates.

So to follow all the action as it unfolds throughout the day, just click here.