Waterford SHC: Dan turns back the clock

08 October 2017

Waterford selector Dan Shanahan.
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Dan Shanahan was in sparkling form in front of the posts as Lismore scraped over Abbeyside in their Waterford SHC quarter-final clash at Fraher Field last night.

The Deise selector bagged two first-half goals in their minimum margin 3-17 to 4-13 victory and they now advance to their first semi-final appearance since 2010.

Stevie Barry sent over the late winner while it was a disappointing outcome for Mark Ferncombe who accumulated 3-7 for the losing outfit.

Meanwhile, in Walsh Park, Ballygunner scored a surprisingly comfortable 20 point victory over Mount Sion.

Pauric Mahony top scored for the holders with 0-12 in their 0-29 to 0-9 success.




