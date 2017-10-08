"If we win there won't be a cow milked or mass said for a couple of days" 08 October 2017





Borris-Ileigh hurler Fr Vinny Stapleton on RTÉ News. Borris-Ileigh hurler Fr Vinny Stapleton on RTÉ News.

Never mind cows not being milked, if Borris-Ileigh spring a surprise on Thurles Sarsfields in today's Tipperary SHC final there won't be mass said for a couple of days.

Sars are aiming for a fourth county title success in-a-row but Fr Vinny Stapleton and his Borris-Ileigh team-mates will be hoping to throw a spanner in their works.

The 35-year-old is resident priest of Bohernanave Church and Parish which is located opposite Sarsfields' clubhouse and Semple Stadium.

“We are mad underdogs with the bookies,” he admitted in an interview with RTÉ Sport.

“You look at the calibre of players that Sarsfields have, but yet we're quite confident. There's been a great bond built into the team this year.

“If we win there won't be a cow milked or mass said for a couple of days.”