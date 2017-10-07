Mayo SFC: champions march on as Breaffy suffer shock exit 07 October 2017





Paddy Durcan celebrates scoring a goal for Castlebar Mitchels.

Castlebar Mitchels remain on course to retain the Moclair Cup after they repeated last year's county final victory over Knockmore in this afternoon's quarter-final in Ballina.

A Paddy Durcan goal at the start of the second half proved decisive as the champions prevailed on a 1-13 to 0-13 scoreline, having led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

There was drama aplenty in this evening's quarter-final double-header at Elvery's McHale Park. In the first game, a late Colin Gill point gave Claremorris a surprise 1-10 to 0-12 victory over Aidan O'Shea's Breaffy, while Hollymount-Carramore recovered from a 0-7 to 0-11 half-time deficit to force a 0-17 apiece draw with Cillian O'Connor's Ballintubber.

The last of the weekend's quarter-finals will see Garrymore take on Ballina Stephenites at the Connacht Centre of Excellence at 2pm tomorrow, with the semi-final draw due to take place afterwards.