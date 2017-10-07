Mayo SFC: champions march on as Breaffy suffer shock exit

07 October 2017

Paddy Durcan celebrates scoring a goal for Castlebar Mitchels.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Castlebar Mitchels remain on course to retain the Moclair Cup after they repeated last year's county final victory over Knockmore in this afternoon's quarter-final in Ballina.

A Paddy Durcan goal at the start of the second half proved decisive as the champions prevailed on a 1-13 to 0-13 scoreline, having led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

There was drama aplenty in this evening's quarter-final double-header at Elvery's McHale Park. In the first game, a late Colin Gill point gave Claremorris a surprise 1-10 to 0-12 victory over Aidan O'Shea's Breaffy, while Hollymount-Carramore recovered from a 0-7 to 0-11 half-time deficit to force a 0-17 apiece draw with Cillian O'Connor's Ballintubber.

The last of the weekend's quarter-finals will see Garrymore take on Ballina Stephenites at the Connacht Centre of Excellence at 2pm tomorrow, with the semi-final draw due to take place afterwards.

 




Most Read Stories

Brolly denies apologising to 'Gooch' over testimonial criticism

'I was delighted to be able to share the moment with him'

New kick-out rule 'a load of crap', says Hearty

Clifford may have to bide his time

Busy Sunday of county final action

McLoughlin to take Wexford football reins


Android app on Google Play