Kerry SFC: Crokes and South Kerry for final 07 October 2017





Colm Cooper talks to his Dr Crokes teammates.

Colm Cooper talks to his Dr Crokes teammates.

All-Ireland club champions Dr Crokes and South Kerry will contest the Kerry SFC final on Sunday, October 22 after overcoming West Kerry and Kerins O'Rahilly's respectively in today's semi-final double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Fresh from his appearance on The Late Late Show last night, Colm Cooper scored 1-3, including a cheeky goal from a free just after half-time, while substitute Jordan Kiely (two), Daithi Casey and Paul Clarke also raised green flags in an emphatic 5-13 to 0-14 win for the Lewis Road outfit.

Team captain Casey's ninth-minute goal helped Crokes to a 1-9 to 0-5 interval lead and the result was never in doubt after Cooper's 33rd minute free, which had been brought forward for dissent, caught West Kerry goalkeeper Tomas Mac an tSaoir by surprise and ended up in the corner of the net.

The other semi-final was a much closer affair which saw 2015 champions South Kerry edge out Kerins O'Rahilly's on a 0-12 to 1-8 scoreline.

County star Bryan Sheehan scored five of the last seven points as the divisional side recovered from the concession of a first half penalty from Jack Savage to book their place in the decider. O'Rahilly's cause wasn't helped by a hamstring injury to former Aussie Rules player Tommy Walsh at the start of the fourth quarter.