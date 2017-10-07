McLoughlin to take Wexford football reins 07 October 2017





Paul McLoughlin named new Wexford manager.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Paul McLoughlin named new Wexford manager.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Former Kildare footballer Paul McLoughlin is set to become the new Wexford football manager.

McLoughlin is the surprise choice of the selection committee to replace Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney, who stepped down after just one season in charge at the end of August. Now living in Rosslare, the Clane native managed the Wexford minor footballers in 2012 before serving as a senior selector during the tenures of both Aidan O'Brien and Jason Ryan. His playing career was cut short by a recurring knee injury.

A county board statement issued this evening reads: "Wexford GAA confirms that the football selection committee are nominating Paul McLoughlin for the position of Senior Football Manager on a three-year term.

"A former Kildare star, Paul played with the Lilywhites in three Leinster SFC finals. A resident of Rosslare, McLoughlin is a former Manager of the Wexford Minor team and was part of the Senior backroom team under Jason Ryan and Aidan O Brien.

"Paul has assembled a top-class backroom team which will be confirmed following the conclusion of the local club championships."