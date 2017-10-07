Kilkenny SHC: Ballyhale have that bit extra as city sides also progress 07 October 2017





Ballyhale Shamrocks' TJ Reid and Bob Aylward celebrate.

Ballyhale Shamrocks, Dicksboro and James Stephens have joined holders O'Loughlin Gaels in the last four of the Kilkenny SHC following replay victories over Clara, Mullinavat and Carrickshock respectively today.

Ballyhale needed extra-time to edge out Clara on a 2-22 to 4-14 scoreline in Thomastown. County star TJ Reid scored 0-10 for the second week in-a-row as Shamrocks finally gained the upper hand in the second period of extra-time when points from Colin Fennelly and Adrian Mullen edged them ahead before the sides scored two each in the time remaining.

Reid looked to have won it in normal time from a sideline cut before a late Chris Bolger free levelled it, 4-9 to 2-15, and forced the game to an additional 20 minutes.

In the first part of a double-header in Callan, Shane Stapleton scored the last three points as Dicksboro came from behind to beat Mullinavat by 2-18 to 2-16. 'Boro had led by 2-7 to 1-9 at half-time thanks to goals from Oisin Gough and Robbie Fitzpatrick before a Liam Fennelly major had put 'Vat in a winning position, 2-14 to 2-12, with six minutes remaining.

In the last of the quarter-final replays, David Walton hit 0-15 and Tadhg O'Dwyer and Matthew Ruth scored goals in either half as James Stephens beat Carrickshock by 2-23 to 3-17.

Two goals in a minute from Mark O'Dwyer and Brian O'Donovan had given reigning All-Ireland intermediate champions Carrickshock a 2-12 to 1-10 lead at the break.

A draw on Monday night will decide the semi-final pairings.