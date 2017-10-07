Clifford and Turnbull scoop minor awards 07 October 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Cork's Brian Turnbull and Luke Walsh of Dublin.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Kerry's David Clifford and Brian Turnbull of Cork have been named as the Minor Footballer and Hurler of the Year respectively.

Clifford was head and shoulders above every other minor footballer in the country as he inspired the Kingdom to a four-in-a-row of Tom Markham Cups. He scored 1-10 in the semi-final win over Cavan and 4-4 as Kerry routed Derry in the final on September 17 last, bringing his total to 10-68 in 12 minor championship appearances over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Turnbull posted 1-51, including 1-7 in the final loss to Galway, in a brilliant championship campaign for the Cork minor hurlers.

Jack O’Connor was also honoured today with the Minor Star Special Merit Award, which was presented to him by Mícheál Ó’Muircheartaigh, for his major contribution to minor football in Kerry.