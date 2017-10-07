Galway starlet could be heading to AFL 07 October 2017





Galway's Cillian McDaid at the AFL Europe Talent Combine Trials in DCU.

In a week when David Clifford ruled out a move to the AFL, there is speculation that another rising GAA star is wanted by an Aussie Rules club.

Galway's Cillian McDaid, who scored 1-1 from wing back in the Tribesmen's All-Ireland U21FC final defeat to Dublin earlier this year, took part in an AFL draft combine in Melbourne recently along with Kerry's Stefan Okunbar and, according to The Age, Carlton are keen to sign him.

The Craughwell youngster, who won an All-Ireland minor hurling medal in 2015, would join Cork's Ciaran Sheehan and Louth's Ciaran Byrne at the Melbourne club if he decides to join them, while the Ó hAilpín brothers, Setanta and Aisake, as well as Laois' Zach Tuohy - who is now with Geelong - are former Blues players.